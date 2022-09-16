Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huynh and Drueke still in Russian custody; families release new statement

Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians in during war.
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians in during war.(Huynh, Drueke families)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The families of Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, U.S. volunteers in the Ukrainian Army being held captive by Russian-backed forces, issued the following joint statement on Friday:

“As the Ukrainian Army advances into the Donetsk region, we anxiously await further news of Alex and Andy. It has been a month since Alex was last allowed to make a phone call, and we still do not have confirmation of their exact location. The Department of State has advised us that the current situation is a delicate one, and we should be prepared for all possible outcomes. We continue to pray and hold hope for their safety and swift release, and for the return of all of Ukraine’s prisoners of war and missing persons.

We are glad for the families of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan to have the comfort and support of a personal conversation with President Joe Biden. We remain in constant contact with members of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s staff, as well as officials of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the Ukraine Embassy in the U.S. These are the appropriate channels of communication for prisoners of war, and while we would welcome a conversation with President Biden, we do not expect it at this time. We hold Griner’s and Whelan’s families in our constant thoughts and wish a positive outcome for them soon.”

People can learn more about Alex and Andy at http://www.praythemhome.net

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing”...
ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County
A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man.
Texas man dies in Butler County crash

Latest News

Morning Smile: Congrats Tyler and Samantha!
Morning Smile: Congrats Tyler and Samantha!
Breakfast for Babies 2022!
15th annual Breakfast for Babies wraps up in Montgomery
Nearly 100,000 Americans are living with Sickle Cell Disease, and almost one out of every 365...
LifeSouth event raises awareness, blood donations for Sickle Cell Disease
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
Montgomery Zoo
Zoobilation returning to Montgomery Zoo Thursday