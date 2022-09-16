Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett.

The hit-and-run happened on Sept. 7 on Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. Unfortunately, due to the location of the accident, there were no video surveillance cameras in the area of the crash. However, police say some potential video evidence has been collected from nearby locations, and a vehicle of interest has been identified.

Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. ((Source: Prattville Police))

The vehicle is described as being a smaller SUV or Hybrid style vehicle. Police want to stress to the public that the pictures are black and white because of the low light conditions around the area. Therefore, the color of the vehicle cannot be determined. It is also suspected that the vehicle of interest would have had some damage to the front driver-side area, most likely around the headlight assembly.

A witness at the scene told police that the driver continued north on Gin Shop Hill Road in the direction of 4th Street after the incident. The witness also gave a description of the vehicle. Perez was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information related to this case should contact the Police Department at 334-595-0208 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-595-0250

Prattville police say they are also aware of an incident that occurred earlier that day around noon in the same general location involving a vehicle and an individual. That incident was fully investigated and is not related to the hit-and-run crash.

There has been a lot of confusion between the two separate unrelated incidents, police added, and the public needs to be aware so incorrect information does not continue to be shared.

