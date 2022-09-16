Advertise
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out

By Steve Crocker
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot.

The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in a record three minutes, according to Parks and Recreation director Shonae’ Eddins-Bennett. She said she expects this year’s event to be like it was in 2018 or 2019.

“I got people coming for as far as Washington D.C., that traveled in a group, an RV group” says Eddins-Bennett. “They love the Classic. They come every year. I have a motorcycle club that comes every year, so we are excited and we are glad to have Alabama State and Alabama A&M in the city.”

Eddins-Bennett said capacity inside Legion Field will return to 100 percent for the first post-COVID Classic.

If you’re still looking for a tailgating space this year, you’ll probably want to be in line at the stadium well before the remaining passes go on sale on October 24.

Eddins-Bennett said lots will be color-coded this year, and driving from lot to lot will not be allowed.

The 81st Magic City Classic is October 29th at Legion Field.

