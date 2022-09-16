Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man, juvenile arrested in Columbus for shooting 17-year-old in Opelika

Suspect in Opelika shooting
Suspect in Opelika shooting(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has arrested two suspects in Columbus for a shooting in Opelika that left a 17-year-old hospitalized.

At approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to reports of a juvenile shot on Chester Avenue and Easy Street, police say.

Upon arrival, a 17-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a Columbus, Ga. hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

During the shooting investigation, detectives were led to arrest two suspects in Columbus, Georgia, on Sept. 16.

Officials say 20-year-old Eric Stenson Jr. from Auburn and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Both suspects will be extradited to Opelika and taken to the Lee County Jail, according to the Opelika Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing”...
ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County
Prattville Police are releasing images of a vehicle that may have been involved in the...
Images released of vehicle possibly involved in fatal Prattville hit-and-run

Latest News

Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found
Checkers is scheduled to open its second Montgomery location next week.
Checkers set to open 2nd Montgomery location
Newton Elementary among five Alabama schools to receive National Blue Ribbon School Award
Newton Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School
It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5