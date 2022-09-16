Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!

Lindsay B. Reynolds was the Chief of Staff to fmr. First Lady Melania Trump. She met the queen on two recent occasions.
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Lindsay B. Reynolds(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau sat down with Lindsay B. Reynolds who met the queen twice. Reynolds, the Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, visited and received tours of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. She also served as the White House point of contact for the planning of the 2019 State Visit. In her interview, Reynolds shares what it was like to meet the Royal Family.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing”...
ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County
Construction has closed off nearly a third of the Montgomery Regional Airport’s runway as the...
MGM runway construction leads to confusion over Penn State travel plans

Latest News

New York Mets' catcher John Stearns is shown at spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.,...
Former All-Star catcher John Stearns dies at 71
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine president says burial site includes torture victims
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. 'advance...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
Queue for queen’s coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours
James Hagerty, Edgartown, Mass., town administrator, said they were overwhelmed with donations...
Donations to aid migrants dumped in Massachusetts 'tremendous,' official says