Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after it was determined a man whose body was found in Macon County Wednesday was shot and killed in the capital city.

Police have identified the victim as Anthony Matthews Jr., 27, of Montgomery.

Montgomery police and Fire Rescue, along with Shorter police, Macon County sheriff’s deputies and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s aviation unit, responded to a report of a body discovery in the Shorter area around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. MPD says the circumstances remain under investigation and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

