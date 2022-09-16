Motorcycle crash kills two in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the death of two men in Pike County.

According to a press release on Friday from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dylan A. Richards, 28 of Goshen, and Joseph A. McQuagge, 28 of Glenwood, were were riding a 2003 Kawasaki ZX636 driven by Richards when it left the roadway on Pike County Road 3339 near County Road 3316, about eight miles west of Brundidge.

Both Richards and McQuagge were pronounced dead at the scene upon arrival by first responders.

No additional information is available at this time as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue their investigation. News 4 will provide more as it becomes available.

