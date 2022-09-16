National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken #1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time.

The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top.

“It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt, owner of Martin’s restaurant. “You’re very grateful for the recognition. You really don’t have words because there are all those good restaurants out there.”

Martin’s has been in the family for decades. Merritt’s father took over the restaurant in the late 30′s. When he died, Mary Anne took over in 1989. People just keep coming back for more.

The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to Alabama, Martin's in Montgomery came out number 1. (WSFA)

“We have a lot of regular customers who come every week. We also get out of town, out of the state, out of the country,” Merritt said. “We had a reservation one night from a travel group that was from a small island in the middle of nowhere.”

Their fried chicken is legendary in the River Region. One specific part of the chicken is a fan favorite.

“These are pully bones. We actually have to cut a whole chicken to get a pully bone. It’s all white meat chicken and that’s what we’re famous for,” Merritt added.

So what makes Martin’s unique?

“I think it’s just the consistency. It’s the same recipe we’ve used for many years,” Merritt added. “We fry all day long. There’s somebody back there all day, that’s all they do. I think how you batter it and how long you cook it matters. You want it nice and crispy.”

The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to Alabama, Martin's in Montgomery came out number 1. (WSFA)

While the customers love the food, Merritt loves seeing all the different faces.

“Probably the most enjoyment is the people. On any given day, you just don’t who you’re gonna see,” Merritt said.

I can tell you this. If you want the pully bones, get there early. Once they are gone, they are gone for the day.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.