Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken #1

The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to...
The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to Alabama, Martin's in Montgomery came out number 1.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time.

The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top.

“It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt, owner of Martin’s restaurant. “You’re very grateful for the recognition. You really don’t have words because there are all those good restaurants out there.”

Martin’s has been in the family for decades. Merritt’s father took over the restaurant in the late 30′s. When he died, Mary Anne took over in 1989. People just keep coming back for more.

The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to...
The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to Alabama, Martin's in Montgomery came out number 1.(WSFA)

“We have a lot of regular customers who come every week. We also get out of town, out of the state, out of the country,” Merritt said. “We had a reservation one night from a travel group that was from a small island in the middle of nowhere.”

Their fried chicken is legendary in the River Region. One specific part of the chicken is a fan favorite.

“These are pully bones. We actually have to cut a whole chicken to get a pully bone. It’s all white meat chicken and that’s what we’re famous for,” Merritt added.

So what makes Martin’s unique?

“I think it’s just the consistency. It’s the same recipe we’ve used for many years,” Merritt added. “We fry all day long. There’s somebody back there all day, that’s all they do. I think how you batter it and how long you cook it matters. You want it nice and crispy.”

The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to...
The website mashed.com ranked the best fried chicken restaurant in every state. When it came to Alabama, Martin's in Montgomery came out number 1.(WSFA)

While the customers love the food, Merritt loves seeing all the different faces.

“Probably the most enjoyment is the people. On any given day, you just don’t who you’re gonna see,” Merritt said.

I can tell you this. If you want the pully bones, get there early. Once they are gone, they are gone for the day.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
School systems across Alabama are scrambling to find milk suppliers now that Borden is closing...
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
A pedestrian has died days after he was struck and injured when two vehicles were “drag racing”...
ALEA: Pedestrian dies after 2 vehicles race in Bullock County
Construction has closed off nearly a third of the Montgomery Regional Airport’s runway as the...
MGM runway construction leads to confusion over Penn State travel plans

Latest News

Morning Smile: Congrats Tyler and Samantha!
Morning Smile: Congrats Tyler and Samantha!
Breakfast for Babies 2022!
15th annual Breakfast for Babies wraps up in Montgomery
Nearly 100,000 Americans are living with Sickle Cell Disease, and almost one out of every 365...
LifeSouth event raises awareness, blood donations for Sickle Cell Disease
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County