Newton Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Newton Elementary School in Newton, Alabama is among five schools in the state to be named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

This honorable recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

The other Alabama schools named were:

Walter Jackson Elementary School in Decatur

Elberta Elementary School in Elberta

Moody Elementary School in Moody

Piedmont Elementary School in Piedmont

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona made this announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon School award validates and praises the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities that strive for and achieve exemplary academics.

These schools serve as models for effective school practices for the state and districts they are in and for schools around the nation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.