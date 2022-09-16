Advertise
Nonprofit aims to help HBCU football players with NIL deals

By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The NCAA adopted name, image and likeness rules in 2021 for athletes in all divisions to make money from businesses in exchange for using them in advertisements or products.

One nonprofit organization wants to help football players from historically black colleges and universities obtain NIL deals.

The Hustlers Guild visited football players at Alabama State University to discuss the importance of athletes using their names to their advantage.

“When you think of NIL deals, you’re automatically like ‘who’s getting Nike deal, who’s getting Reebok’ or some of these major corporations, but we’re not thinking about our local businesses that can also help financially sustain some of our athletes,” said Yasmin Salina, Hustlers Guild co-founder and executive director.

Salina added the athletes would get paid like professionals making up to six figures on deals, which eliminates the need to rely on a job or parents for money.

ASU head football coach Eddie Robinson Jr. said while making money is important, players must also know how to maintain a positive image on social media, so they can be prepared for life after football.

“We’re trying to teach them how to use that platform, not just for NIL, but it’s also going to lead to interns, to job opportunities, and those type of things in the community,” said Robinson.

ASU football players Dematrius Davis, a sophomore, and Santo Dunn, a senior, were offered NIL deals through Hustlers Guild, which can be worth up to six figures.

