The October weather outlook is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s hard to believe we’re already talking about the weather for October. Well, here we are. October is exactly two weeks away from kicking off.

With a new month approaching, we have a new monthly weather outlook to dissect. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues both a temperature and precipitation outlook every month to highlight what the U.S. can expect.

Above normal temperatures are favored in October. (WSFA 12 News)

The October outlook continues the above average temperature trend across the country. Nearly the entire U.S. is in the above normal temperatures favored category. That includes all of Alabama and the neighboring states of Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

That doesn’t mean every single day will be above normal, it just means the month will finish above normal overall. There will likely be at least a few below normal days mixed in.

Temperatures in October, on average, dip from the mid-80s to start the month to the mid-70s by Halloween. Overnight averages drop from the lower 60s on October 1st to the upper 40s by Halloween.

Drier than normal conditions are favored for October for much of the U.S. (WSFA 12 News)

Precipitation is a bit more unknown here in Central Alabama. The outlook doesn’t place our part of the state in any color, which means the CPC is not seeing anything pointing toward either unusually rainy or unusually dry weather.

I’d expect a roughly normal month when it comes to rainfall. That means plenty of dry weather because October is, on average, the driest month of the year in Central Alabama with Montgomery averaging under three inches of rain throughout the month.

