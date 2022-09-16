Advertise
Online passport renewals in works

The process for renewing a U.S. passport will be going online, the State Department said.
(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The days of filling out tons of paperwork to renew your passport could soon be over.

The State Department said it plans to start taking passport renewal applications online.

For a limited time starting Friday, and for a limited period in October, people seeking to renew their passports can do it online as part of a pilot program.

The move to online passports renewals comes after the State Department launched a successful test program to help with the pandemic backlog, which had resulted in renewal wait times of up to 18 weeks.

However, not everyone will be able to take advantage of the new online service.

That includes people younger than the age of 16 and those applying for a passport for the first time.

The new online renewal system is expected to launch for everyone early next year.

For more information, go to travel.state.gov.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

