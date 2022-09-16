Turning up the heat as summer winds down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same weather as the workweek comes to a close today. High pressure will be keeping things quiet across the Deep South. Look for partly cloudy skies with low humidity and highs in the upper 80s.

It will be dry and comfortable this evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Dry weather continues this weekend and throughout next week as well. There will be an uptick in the humidity starting this weekend, but it won’t do much more than generate some afternoon clouds to provide a partly cloudy sky each day.

That humidity won’t be anywhere near what we typically see during the summer months, but I’d say it will be noticeable compared to what it’s been like so far this week. Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies stick around through next week in its entirety. So hopefully sunshine and quiet weather are up your alley!

The forecast for the lake or any outdoor activities looks stellar this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

One thing you will probably notice more than anything else over the next week is the building heat. Daytime highs will go from the upper 80s today and this weekend to the lower and middle 90s next week. Upper 90s are looking increasingly likely a couple of times.

The nighttime temperatures won’t come up a lot, but instead of the lower 60s we will see more middle to upper 60s. Fortunately for us, the heat will not have that brutal muggy feel so there won’t be much of a heat index. The hottest temperatures next week are forecast around 97 degrees, keeping us below record territory.

Total rain over the next 10 days will measure up to about nothing. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile out in the tropics, Tropical Storm Fiona is still churning in the western Atlantic. The storm is heading westward toward the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to eventually curve northward and stay east of the U.S. East Coast. This could change as the storm has been difficult for forecast models to pin down so far. However, no Gulf of Mexico threat exists.

