Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting

One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.(WILX)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another wounded.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. Friday. There, they found a man fatally shot in a vehicle. Jordan said a female victim was also found with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No further details, including the identities of the victims or possible suspects, have been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found
It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Checkers is scheduled to open its second Montgomery location next week.
Checkers set to open 2nd Montgomery location
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital...
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation

Latest News

Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Inmate escapes from Alexander City CBF
Authorities responded to the incident on Woodpark Drive Friday night.
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Ceremonies are set to take place across the county, but in Alabama, the public is invited to...
Public invited to honor POWs, MIAs at Alabama State Capitol