Alabama looks solid in all three phases, defeats Louisiana-Monroe 63-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After a close win against Texas the week before, the Alabama Crimson Tide made a statement at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide scored at least one touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams, rolling over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished the game with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Young also had a rushing touchdown as well.

The Crimson Tide finished with 273 rushing yards during the game, averaging seven yards a rush.

Alabama’s defense only allowed 169 yards and one touchdown during the game. Linebacker Will Anderson recorded his first career interception, taking it in for a touchdown.

Alabama’s special teams also played a huge role in the game, with Malachi Moore returning a blocked punt for a touchdown, and Brian Branch returning a punt 68 yards for a touchdown.

The Crimson Tide will begin SEC play next, when they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Denny Stadium.

