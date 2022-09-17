Advertise
Auburn falls to Penn State 41-12

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball as Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon...
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) carries the ball as Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon (43) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers lost their first game of the season at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions .

Auburn put the first points on the board with a field goal from kicker Anders Carlson after a 33-yard drive over 9 plays - with 8:20 remaining in the first quarter.

Penn State responded as quarterback Sean Clifford rushed for a seven-yard touchdown with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter, giving them a 7-3 lead.

The Tigers attempted to answer back and settled for a 22-yard field goal with 6:59 left in the second quarter.

The Nittany Lions scored again as RB Krayton Allen rushed for a three-yard touchdown with just 1:46 remaining in the first half of the game.

Penn State led Auburn 14-6 as the game headed into halftime.

The Nittany Lions returned and dominated the second half of the game.

Two touchdowns and a field goal gave Penn State a commanding lead over Auburn in the third quarter, 31-6.

The Tigers added their first points of the second half with a 22-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Penn State further expanded their lead over Auburn in the fourth and final quarter with another TD and a later field goal.

The Nittany Lions went on to beat the Tigers 41-12.

Auburn is now 2-1 for the season. They will take on Missouri in their homecoming game next Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

