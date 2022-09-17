Faulkner falls to Georgetown 23-13

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles suffered a second loss of the season in a matchup with the Georgetown Tigers at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, KY Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard early as Chris Cline kicked two field goals in the first quarter, leaving the Eagles at zero.

Georgetown continued to control the game in the second quarter. Drew Hartz passed to wide receiver Aaron Maggard for a 15-yard touchdown with 10:36 left in the quarter. After a quick drive of five plays, the Tigers scored another field goal with 7:24 left in the quarter.

Faulkner finally added points to the game as quarterback Ben Anderson passed to wide receiver Shaun Vincent for an 11-yard touchdown with 3:00 remaining in the second quarter. But the extra-point field goal was no good.

The Tigers finished the first half of the game with a 27-yard touchdown, leading the Eagles, 23-6.

Neither team was able to score in the third quarter of the game.

Only seconds into the fourth quarter of the game, Faulkner scored a TD for the first and final points of the second half. However, those points weren’t enough to get a win over the Tigers.

Georgetown defeated Faulkner 23-13.

Faulkner is now 1-2 for the season. They will return home to play the University of the Cumberlands next week at 1:30 p.m. CT.

