First Alert: Major warm-up as we closeout Summer and welcome in Fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday has featured a mix of sun and clouds region wide. Afternoon temperatures have warmed into the 80s and 90s along with east winds around 5 to 10 mph.

A few clouds will linger through tonight. Lows will hover in the middle to upper 60s along with light to calm winds.

Sunday looks to be a carbon copy of Saturday. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph, becoming light to calm through the night. Lows Sunday night will be in the upper 60s.

The muggy meter keeps us in the pleasant to slightly humid category. Making it feel more pleasant for this time of the year. Thankfully the yuck to sticky category remains out of the forecast for the next week.

Monday is looking mostly sunny and afternoon highs will again warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will hover in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Tuesday is looking a bit warmer. Highs will be in the middle to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will also start to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday and the First Day of Fall on Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds. Afternoon highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s, making it the hottest days of the upcoming week. High pressure will continue to build, bringing the heat and sunny conditions. Overnight lows through mid to late week will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday and the weekend ahead will remain warm. Sunny skies will prevail with no measurable rainfall forecasted. Highs will again remain in the middle to lower 90s and overnight lows will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

First Alert Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track Tropical Storm Fiona as it churns just southeast of Puerto Rico. The cone of uncertainty forecast from the NHC has the storm moving northwest toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, strengthening to a Hurricane as it moves towards those islands.

The Cone of Uncertainty forecast from the NHC has the storm moving north of Hispaniola by Tuesday and continues to track well away from the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.

