Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntingdon dominates Guilford 47-7

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks dominated the Guilford Quakers inside Armfield Athletic Center in Greensboro, NC Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks scored the first points in the football game. Quarterback Landon Cotney passed to wide receiver Tyler England for a 22-yard touchdown with 4:04 remaining in the first quarter. With just 59 seconds left, Huntingdon scored again as Cotney rushed for a 29-yard TD, but the field goal attempt was no good. The Quakers remained scoreless.

Huntingdon continued their leading position into the second quarter of the game as they scored two more touchdowns. Guilford managed to get on the scoreboard in this quarter as QB Bailey Baker passed to WR Tre Alexander for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Hawks led the Quakers 27-7 at halftime.

Huntingdon continued to bring the heat as they scored the only points in the second half of the game. Running back Kahari McReynolds rushed for a three-yard TD with 3:50 left in the third quarter. This was followed by two more TDs in the fourth and final quarter, although one included a missed field goal attempt.

The Hawks went on to defeat Quakers 47-7.

Huntingdon is now 2-1 for the season. They will return home to play against Belhaven next Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified
Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found
It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5
Checkers is scheduled to open its second Montgomery location next week.
Checkers set to open 2nd Montgomery location
Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects sought in a capital...
3 sought in Montgomery capital murder investigation

Latest News

Friday marks the first round of competition at the Guardian Championship in Prattville.
Sun sets on round 1 of Guardian Championship in Prattville
Round 1 of Guardian Championship underway in Prattville
Round 1 of Guardian Championship underway in Prattville
Stewart working at the Crimson Tide Sports Network
Current voice of Alabama Crimson Tide Football talks overcoming health struggles
The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on...
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out