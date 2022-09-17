Huntingdon dominates Guilford 47-7

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks dominated the Guilford Quakers inside Armfield Athletic Center in Greensboro, NC Saturday afternoon.

The Hawks scored the first points in the football game. Quarterback Landon Cotney passed to wide receiver Tyler England for a 22-yard touchdown with 4:04 remaining in the first quarter. With just 59 seconds left, Huntingdon scored again as Cotney rushed for a 29-yard TD, but the field goal attempt was no good. The Quakers remained scoreless.

Huntingdon continued their leading position into the second quarter of the game as they scored two more touchdowns. Guilford managed to get on the scoreboard in this quarter as QB Bailey Baker passed to WR Tre Alexander for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Hawks led the Quakers 27-7 at halftime.

Huntingdon continued to bring the heat as they scored the only points in the second half of the game. Running back Kahari McReynolds rushed for a three-yard TD with 3:50 left in the third quarter. This was followed by two more TDs in the fourth and final quarter, although one included a missed field goal attempt.

The Hawks went on to defeat Quakers 47-7.

Huntingdon is now 2-1 for the season. They will return home to play against Belhaven next Saturday at 1 p.m. CT.

