Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was wounded in a Friday night shooting.

Authorities responded to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in regards to a person being shot, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James. There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

No further details about the shooting have been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.