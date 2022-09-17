Advertise
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was wounded in a Friday night shooting.

Authorities responded to the 3400 block of Woodpark Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. in regards to a person being shot, according to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James. There, they found the victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

No further details about the shooting have been publicly released.

