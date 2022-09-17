Montgomery County sheriff encourages use of 911 app

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking more people to use an app called Smart 911.

The app allows people to create profiles containing medical, pets, vehicles and household information.

“Anytime you dial 911, they know who it is, they’re talking to you on the phone,” said Sheriff Derrick Cunningham. “They’ll ask your telephone saying, ‘Hey, Mr. Cunningham, are you alright?’”

Sheriff Cunningham adds the more people who use the app, the easier it is for law enforcement to solve crimes and get the help someone may need.

When people dial 911, dispatch can get coordinates of where exactly the caller is located and how they can get to them.

“If you’re in California, dial 911. They already know you,” Cunningham said. “If you’re in New York, they already know it’s you, in Miami, wherever you go and wherever you dial 911.”

The app can be downloaded on a smartphone, but those who may not have a smartphone can still create a profile and register their phone numbers through the Smart 911 website.

