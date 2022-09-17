POW, MIA service members remembered in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans and families of service members gathered at the Alabama State Capitol Saturday to remember the thousands of prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

“It’s estimated that 75% were lost at sea, so we may never walk the hollow grounds of their final resting place and be able to honor them in person,” said said retied U.S. Army Major General Paulette Risher.

According to Governor Kay Ivey, there are 100 POWs and 1,608 Alabamians who remain unaccounted for or MIA from World War I to the Vietnam War.

Charles Moore, the Junior Past Commandant for the Townsend Detachment Marine Corps League, said the United States is the only country to remember the people who are or were prisoners of war and those still missing in action.

Moore mentioned the U.S. Department of Defense is working to recover those missing in action, saying remains are being interred at a national cemetery.

“Sometimes it’s not even the parents or the siblings,“ Moore said. “It may be the grandchildren of the person who has been discovered that gets closure.”

An empty, decorated table was at the ceremony containing symbolic items such as salt and a slice of lemon on a plate to represent the “bitter faith” and the “tears” of family members who may never see their loved ones again.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.