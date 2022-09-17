Advertise
Teen killed, 3 injured in Russell County crash

By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A teenager is dead and three others were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Russell County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said the car driven by the 16-year-old, of Hurtsboro, was struck by a Columbus, Ga. man driving a pickup truck. The teen died at the scene while an 18-year-old passenger in the same vehicle was transported to a local hospital for their injuries according to ALEA.

Authorities said the driver and a passenger of the pickup truck were transported to a Columbus hospital for their injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Alabama 26 and U.S. 431, about 15 miles west of Hurtsboro, ALEA added.

No other details about the crash were released as Alabama state troopers continue their investigation.

