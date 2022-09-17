Troy falls to App State 32-28

BOONE, N.C. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the App State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, NC Saturday afternoon.

App State was first to score as wide receiver Dashaun Davis passed to WR Christian Wells for a 17-yard touchdown reception with 13:48 left in the first quarter.

This was soon followed by Troy joining in on the scoring action. With 6:49 left in the first quarter, running back DK Billingsley scored a 19-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

The Trojans took the lead in the second quarter of the game. QB Gunnar Watson rushed for a one-yard TD with 8:43 remaining in the quarter.

The Mountaineers scored another TD with 1:22 left in the second quarter to briefly tie the game again.

A late rushing touchdown would give the Trojans the lead, 21-14, as the game headed into halftime.

App State was looking for revenge early into the second half of the game. With 11:35 remaining in the third quarter, RB Daetrich Harrington rushed for a 19-yard TD, tying the game again.

With 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Mountaineers scored a 23-yard field goal to put them back ahead of the Trojans.

The thriller game led to Trojans back on top as they rushed for a one-yard TD with 10:10 left in the fourth and final quarter.

With only 20 seconds left in the game, App State’s defense scored a safety, putting them only two points behind Troy. This followed by a last-second TD as App Stae offensive lineman Chase Brice passed to wide receiver Christian Horn for ta 53-yard touchdown.

The Mountaineers beat the Trojans 32-28.

Troy is now 1-2 for the season. They will return home to play Marshall next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

