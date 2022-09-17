Advertise
Tuskegee picks up first win of season, beats UWA

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers picked up their first win of the 2022 football season in a matchup with the University of West Alabama Tigers.

The Golden Tigers were first on the scoreboard as Arnes Huskic kicked a 42-yard field goal with 10:57 left in the first quarter. The UWA Tigers swiftly answered that with a field goal of their own. UWA’s Gabriel Dunkle kicked a 26-yard field goal with 7:12 remaining in the quarter, tying the game 3-3.

UWA took control of the game early in the second quarter. Quarterback Tucker Melson passed to wide receiver wide receiver John Hilbert for a 16-yard touchdown.

With less than a minute until halftime, Tuskegee responded with another score. Golden Tigers QB Bryson Williams passed to wide receiver Corey Petty for an 11-yard TD.

The teams finished the second quarter with a tie, 10-10.

The second half of the game ended up being a challenge for both teams as neither scored in the third quarter.

With 5:38 remaining in the final quarter of the game, a 29-yard field goal put Tuskegee back on top.

The Golden Tigers went on to beat the UWA Tigers13-10.

Tuskegee is now 1-2 for the season. They will take on Allen University in their Hall of Fame game next Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.

