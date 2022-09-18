1 dead, 1 injured in separate Opelika shootings

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has died and other is recovering after separate shootings in Opelika, according to police.

Authorities responded to reports of an assault with injuries near Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. There, officers said a man was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to South 4th Street in reference to a shooting. Officers said a male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Columbus, Ga. hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

