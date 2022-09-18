Advertise
1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Autauga County has left one person dead and two others injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said 76-year-old Othell Motley, a passenger in an SUV that was struck by a van, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, where he later died, ALEA confirmed. Officials added Motley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the SUV and van were taken to area hospitals for their injuries, according to ALEA.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on County Road 33, about seven miles northwest of Autaugaville.

No further details about the crash were released as troopers continue to investigate.

