Guardian Championship tournament wraps up with new winner

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Guardian Championship 2022 tournament on the Epson Tour wrapped up Sunday at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville with a new winner.

The final round came down to two golfers, Clariss Guce and Maria Torres. Guce birdied in on nine to take a one-stroke lead over Torres. But Torres battled back as she took a two-stroke lead over Guce and secured her victory with a par.

Torres finished the three-day tournament at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 68-66-68 or 202. The Puerto Rico native became just the second international player to win the tournament in its five-year existence.

Along with a trophy and bragging rights, Torres won $30,000.

