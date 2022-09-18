Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

Musician Post Malone fell and bruised his ribs during a concert in St. Louis. (Source: TANA CANTRELL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
A first-time mom and Montgomery resident credits an app for saving her babies life.
Montgomery woman says ‘Count the Kicks’ app saved her baby’s life
Authorities responded to the incident on Woodpark Drive Friday night.
Juvenile injured in Montgomery shooting Friday night
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across...
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 5

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner,...
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Chelsea Gray named MVP
This photo provided by law enforcement shows 33-year-old Heather Adkins.
Mother pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Bidens among thousands paying respects to Queen Elizabeth II