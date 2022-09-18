Advertise
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week.

The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website.

This location will feature mobile ordering, catering pickup and a playground. It will be operated by Daniel Grier, who also operates the city’s other location on Cobbs Ford Road.

The new restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

