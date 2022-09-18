Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Popular chicken sandwich chain Chick-fil-A is slated to open a second location in the city of Prattville this week.

The new fast food restaurant, located at 2021 Fairview Avenue, will open Thursday with dine-in and drive-thru services, according to the chain’s website.

This location will feature mobile ordering, catering pickup and a playground. It will be operated by Daniel Grier, who also operates the city’s other location on Cobbs Ford Road.

The new restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

