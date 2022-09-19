Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex

(WALB)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex.

A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting.

Officials arrived on the scene and found 32-year-old Walter Williams Jr, of Tuskegee, AL, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso and lower extremity. He later died from his injuries.

Officials said 23-year-old Keyon Black had been identified as the shooter. Police believe Black and the victim were friends, and it was not a random act.

Black is described as having a slender build and should be considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Black will be charged with capital murder.

An arrest warrant has been obtained, and Black will be charged with capital murder. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Black’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at (334) 501-3140 or the Tip Line at (334) 246-1391. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting

Latest News

Person using a phone while driving.
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of teen sexting dangers
Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and...
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Humane Society of Elmore Co. holds 16th annual Bark in the Park