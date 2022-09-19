Advertise
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting.

On Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S College Street in reference to a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 32-year-old Auburn man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his upper torso and lower extremity. The victim was provided medical assistance, but died from his injuries. The name of the victim is not being released.

During the investigation into what lead to the shooting, police determined that a suspect entered the victim’s residence armed with a handgun and shot him.

Officials say 23-year-old Keyon Black, of Opelika, has been identified as the shooter. Police believe Black and the victim were acquaintances and that this was not a random act.

Black is described as having a slender build and should be considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been obtained and Black will be charged with capital murder.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Black’s whereabouts should call the Auburn Police Department Detective Division at 334-501-3140.

