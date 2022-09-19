Advertise
Mistrial: Judge orders mistrial on day 6 of Limestone County capital murder trial

Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.(WAFF)
By Megan Plotka and Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On the sixth day of a trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five members of his family, a judge has determined there has been a mistrial.

Last week, the defense team also argued for a mistrial after learning that the prosecution was trying to introduce new evidence as the FBI attempted to gain access to John and Mary Sisk’s phones. The judge determined that at this time, a mistrial would not be called but if exculpatory evidence is found there would be.

Last week, the prosecution presented its case against Mason Sisk and wrapped it up on Friday, Sept. 16.

The prosecution called multiple witnesses to the stand over the course of the last week including family friends of the Sisk family. As well as law enforcement that was on the scene the night of the alleged murders.

On Friday, the prosecution called Jamie King, a special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to the stand. King was with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining ALEA and was the person who found the gun.

Following King, a video shows Mason Sisk confessing to the crime in a car with the Limestone County Sheriff, Mike Blakely.

In the video, Mason Sisk told Blakely that he did not want the children to grow up in an abusive environment as he had.

As the sixth day of the trial began, the defense continued attempting to make the case for exculpatory evidence. The prosecution and the judge reviewed the information for the first hour Monday while the jury waited outside.

They will begin presenting their case and calling witnesses at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

