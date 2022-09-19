Elmore County Humane Society holds 16th annual Bark in the Park

WETUMPKA Ala. (WSFA) - The Humane Society of Elmore County held its 16th annual Bark in the Park for dogs and their families.

Rea Cord, executive director of the humane society, says this is a great way to get people together.

“We love to celebrate, look at all our friends out here with their dogs having a good time some adopted us some didn’t but it doesn’t matter its great to be around dog loving people,” said Cord.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes got to enjoy paw painting, grab a treat from the bone tower, take a quick dip or just enjoy the outdoors.

Multiple vendors were at the event and owners could even enter their pet in various contest. like best small and large dog. An award was also given for best dog costume.

The humane society also had dogs available for adoption at the event and owners could also get their pet microchipped.

At last year’s event, the Elmore County Humane Society raised $8,000 to put toward their facility.

