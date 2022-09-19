Advertise
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe

Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.

“I just make sure I just do whatever I need to do for the people,” Patterson said.

For her, that means keeping a strict schedule and making sure things stay clean and sanitized.

Patterson joined the school’s custodian crew in January 2021. She said she wanted to make sure she helped to keep students and staff safe and provide smiles during a difficult time.

“With COVID being so bad, it has been bad in the past year, even when it first came out, my thing is if I go in the classroom, I even wipe down the students’ desks, I spray their seats with Lysol, and I do that just to make me feel good because I know helping the teachers in a way too,” Patterson said.

“This school is one of the best schools that I’ve ever been inside of,” she said. “It’s truly an honor working at Airport Road Intermediate School.”

