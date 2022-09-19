Advertise
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says.

Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.

The crash happened on Alabama 110 near the 20 mile marker, approximately 13 miles east of Union Springs.

ALEA investigators said Conway was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

