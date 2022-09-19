Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and spark conversations on the impact of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Family Sunshine Center providers, clients, and staff know the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking has a long lasting physical and emotional impact on victims of all ages and all genders. The ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign was created to challenge misconceptions, expose uncomfortable truths and change the traditional narrative on these important issues.

“Some of the time those stereotypes and misconceptions, over time, have maybe left some people out. Maybe victims have not come forward because they did not recognize themselves as being a victim. And people have stereotypes about what those crimes look like,” said Tay Knight, Executive Director of the Family Sunshine Center.

The ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign materials feature traditional billboard and digital advertising, streaming video, and radio stops, as well as social media. The messages in this campaign are uncomfortable and address not only how these issues affect adults but also the impact on children and adolescents.

“This campaign, just like most of our campaigns is about awareness, and driving individuals who need our services to make that call to our crisis line,” said Knight.

The campaign launched in August and will continue for three months.

Click here to learn more about “We Wish You Knew” Campaign

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.