Humane Society of Elmore Co. holds 16th annual Bark in the Park

WETUMPKA Ala. (WSFA) - The Humane Society of Elmore County held its 16th annual Bark in the Park for dogs and their families.

“People that have adopted for us remember us sometime a do and sometimes its been 10 years,” said Rea Cord, executive director of the humane society.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes got to enjoy paw painting, grab a treat from the bone tower, take a quick dip or just enjoy the outdoors.

Multiple vendors were at the event and owners could even enter their pet in various contest such as best small and large dog. An award was also given for best dog costume.

The humane society also brought animals available for adoption to the event.

At last year’s event, the Elmore County Humane Society raised $8,000 to put toward their facility.

“We love to celebrate, look at all our friends out here with their dogs having a good time - some adopted us, some didn’t,” said Cord. “But it doesn’t matter - its great to be around dog loving people.”

To adopt or donate to the Humane Society of Elmore County, click here.

