Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawsuit: Dothan McDonalds serves chemicals to customer

“I took a sip, and immediately my mouth and throat went numb, then started burning. Now I have permanent scarring in my throat and may need corrective surgery,” the customer claims.
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A lawsuit has been filed against McDonald’s restaurant in Dothan alleging that a customer was served chemicals that caused her ongoing health problems.

It claims that in December 2020 Sherry Head pulled to the drive-thru and ordered a caramel macchiato but instead of that beverage, chemicals were poured into the cup she received.

“I took a sip, and immediately my mouth and throat went numb, then started burning. Now I have permanent scarring in my throat and may need corrective surgery,” Head said in a statement released by her attorneys.

After realizing liquid in the cup was not coffee, Head pulled back to the drive-through where she requested assistance but, per the lawsuit, employees ignored her pleas and Head had to call 911 herself.

“When first responders arrived, McDonald’s employees again refused to help, denying the requests from medical personnel to show them the bottle of the chemical that had been served to her, despite Sherry needing emergency care,” said Alyssa Baxley, Head’s attorney.

The lawsuit alleges that Head, who lives in DeFuniak Springs, suffers throat and other issues, and may need surgery to repair damage caused by the chemicals intended to clean the restaurant’s coffee makers.

The lawsuit filed on Monday in Houston County Circuit Court demands $3 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages.

It names McDonald’s near Montgomery Highway and Ross Clark Circle and Murphy Family Restaurants, the franchisee, as defendants.

A request for comment has been sent to Murphy Family Restaurants.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in separate Opelika shootings

Latest News

Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and...
Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
New trial date chosen for Mason Sisk following mistrial
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot