Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot

Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening.
Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening.

Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Montgomery police are still working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. No other details were immediately available.

