Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping.

The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists on where to turn. Here are those detours:

Eastbound motorists on North Boulevard that intend to the turn left on Jackson Ferry Road will instead exit at Lower Wetumpka Road, turn left on Lower Wetumpka Road, and then left on Forbes Drive. Those intending to turn right on Jackson Ferry Road will exit at Sixth Street, take a right on North Court Street and a left on Jackson Ferry Road.

Westbound motorists on North Boulevard that intend to turn left on Jackson Ferry Road will exit at Lower Wetumpka Road, take a left on Lower Wetumpka Road, and a right on Michigan Avenue to South Forbes Drive. Those intending to turn right on Jackson Ferry Road will exit at Lower Wetumpka Road, take a right on Lower Wetumpka Road and a left on Forbes Drive.

All motorists turning on Northern Boulevard from North Jackson Ferry Road will use the Lower Wetumpka entrance ramps, while those coming from South Jackson Ferry Road will utilize the Sixth Street entrance ramps.

Motorists should expect delays.

The project is expected to be complete by summer 2023.

ALDOT says the approximately $3.2 million contract was awarded to Grout Inc., based out of Hope Hull, which had the lowest bid that met project requirements.

