Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Sylacauga

Homicide investigation in Sylacauga
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Sylacauga Police Department said they are investigating after a person was shot and killed on September 17, 2022.

Authorities said that officers were dispatched to Wood Street after a shots fired call. There, they found a a grey Dodge Challenger sitting in the roadway.

Officers then found 23-year-old DeAnthony Latrell Elston suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Elston died on the scene.

The Sylacauga Police Department asks if there is anyone who has information on this shooting, to please call 256-249-4716, call Sgt. Chris Vinson at 256-401-2453, or call Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.


make google maps responsive

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
Teen killed, 3 injured in Russell County crash

Latest News

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the...
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Today in Alabama
‘Today in Alabama’ to air online only Monday
Rhonda Barksdale
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
mobile man honored by late queen
Mobile man honored by the late Queen Elizabeth in fight against animal cruelty