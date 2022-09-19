Summer ends on a very warm, but dry note

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Summer might end in just a couple of days, but will the summer-like weather also end? Monday is looking mostly sunny and afternoon highs will once again warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Looks and feels like a typical mid-September day, but even more heat is on the way as we head deeper into the workweek.

Tuesday is looking a bit warmer... highs will be in the mid 90s. By Wednesday and Thursday (the first day of the new season) will feature plenty of sunshine and a few fair weather clouds. Afternoon highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s, making it the hottest days of the upcoming week. High pressure will continue to build, bringing the heat and sunny conditions.

Overnight lows will hover in the 60s to lower 70s.

Thankfully, it does not look like the heat will stick around forever! We are tracking a potential front that will slide across the region late week. While it doesn’t look to bring us any rain, it does drop humidity by Friday. Highs Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also lower slightly... lower 90s are expected by then.

90s stay with us as Summer turns into Fall later this week... (WSFA 12 News)

First Alert Tropics Update: The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track Hurricane Fiona as slowly moves away from Puerto Rico and makes landfall over the Dominican Republic. Fiona is later forecasted to move into the open waters of the Atlantic, growing in strength and then curving towards the general direction of Bermuda. The storm will remain well away from the Gulf Coast, so no local impacts.

