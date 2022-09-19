Technology convention for students held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North American Network Operators Group, or NANOG, held a technology convention at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl for students interested in the industry.

NANOG’s program, NANOG U, has been offered around the country every fall and spring since 2019.

Executive director of NANOG, Edward McNair, said this is a great way to get students interested in the constantly growing tech world.

“There’s just not one path, that there’s a variety of paths to go in,” said McNair.

One attendee, Wohlford and Co. CEO Jason Wohlford, said Montgomery has so much to offer.

“The Air Force IT is located here. We have the seat of government for the state of Alabama. We have this huge need for technology, and this is one way that students can come in and connect with the industries that they will eventually work for,” said Wohlford.

“We’re trying to take and focus on getting more young people involved in careers within the tech space. Our motto is ‘working together to build the internet of tomorrow,’” said McNair.

Guests got to hear form multiple panelist who are successful within the industry.

“I really appreciated the female panel today. We had somebody from Mozilla who works on global policy,” said Wohlford.

“I think it’s for perspective. I think that they can see that it’s not as scary as they would possibly think it is, but it’s definitely approachable,” said McNair.

Tuesday is the last day students can be a part of NANOG U.

