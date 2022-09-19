Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Technology convention for students held in Montgomery

NANOG U Montgomery Panelists speaking for students.
NANOG U Montgomery Panelists speaking for students.(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North American Network Operators Group, or NANOG, held a technology convention at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl for students interested in the industry.

NANOG’s program, NANOG U, has been offered around the country every fall and spring since 2019.

Executive director of NANOG, Edward McNair, said this is a great way to get students interested in the constantly growing tech world.

“There’s just not one path, that there’s a variety of paths to go in,” said McNair.

One attendee, Wohlford and Co. CEO Jason Wohlford, said Montgomery has so much to offer.

“The Air Force IT is located here. We have the seat of government for the state of Alabama. We have this huge need for technology, and this is one way that students can come in and connect with the industries that they will eventually work for,” said Wohlford.

“We’re trying to take and focus on getting more young people involved in careers within the tech space. Our motto is ‘working together to build the internet of tomorrow,’” said McNair.

Guests got to hear form multiple panelist who are successful within the industry.

“I really appreciated the female panel today. We had somebody from Mozilla who works on global policy,” said Wohlford.

“I think it’s for perspective. I think that they can see that it’s not as scary as they would possibly think it is, but it’s definitely approachable,” said McNair.

Tuesday is the last day students can be a part of NANOG U.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
Montgomery firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned building
Montgomery firefighters extinguish fire at abandoned building
Person using a phone while driving.
Montgomery County DA’s office warns of teen sexting dangers