Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Thanks for letting me be your Senator’: U.S. Senator Richard Shelby recounts 4 decades in office

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby speaks in Huntsville on Monday
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby speaks in Huntsville on Monday
By Nick Kremer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - United States Senator Richard Shelby spoke from the U.S. Space and Rocket Center on Monday.

Sen. Shelby is nearing the end of his final term in congress which has spanned nearly four decades.

In his time in office, Sen. Shelby has been an advocate for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center’s role in space science. He has also been instrumental in helping grow Huntsville and the entire state.

While at the podium, Sen. Shelby recounted a number of major projects he was a part of in Huntsville over his 44 years in Washington.

“I give a lot of thanks for letting me be one of your two U.S. senators for so long,” Sen. Shelby said. “We have a few months left and I hope we have a good finish on the way out.”

Sen. Shelby talked about the influx of FBI jobs coming to Huntsville and north Alabama.

“They like what you have here,” Shelby said. “Everything is on the cutting edge that is going to come here.”

When asked about upcoming defense spending bills, Sen. Shelby had a strong message about the state of U.S. foreign relations.

“People who worry about Russia need to start worrying about China,” Shelby said. “China is going to be our biggest economic competitor...already is.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting

Latest News

Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and...
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Humane Society of Elmore Co. holds 16th annual Bark in the Park
The average cost of regular gasoline in Alabama was $3.25 on Sunday, per AAA.
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could dip below $3 in coming months