Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Today in Alabama’ to air online only Monday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday’s broadcast of ‘Today in Alabama’ will air exclusively online due to NBC’s coverage of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Join Judd and Jasmine from 6-7 a.m. for an hour of commercial free coverage of the latest news in the River Region. Amanda will have the latest forecast to get your work week started.

You can watch the broadcast at the top of this story, on WSFA.com or on Facebook Live.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 wounded after crash in Autauga County
Richard Mordecai escaped from Alexander City CBF
Two inmates escape from Alexander City CBF
One person is dead and another was wounded in an overnight Tuskegee shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Tuskegee shooting
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday
Teen killed, 3 injured in Russell County crash

Latest News

King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort and other members of the Royal family follow the...
LIVE: Britain bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at state funeral
Rhonda Barksdale
Franklin Co. bus driver arrested for DUI with 40 children on board
Art walk held at Gateway Park in Montgomery
Art walk held at Gateway Park in Montgomery
Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Prattville location this week.
Prattville’s 2nd Chick-fil-A to open Thursday