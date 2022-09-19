Advertise
Two weekend shootings in Opelika leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

(KWTX #1)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, two people were shot in Opelika- one dead and another injured.

“Anyone that has any information about either of these two shootings, we’d be grateful if they would reach out and contact us,” says Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey.

Early Monday morning, investigators back out at the scene of a deadly shooting that took place trying to figure out what happened Saturday night that left a man dead right here.

Opelika Police responded to reports of an assault with injuries near Auburn Street and Fruitland Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived on the scene 53-year-old, Jeffrey Dowdell was found dead in the middle of the road from a gunshot wound.

“Paramedics arrived on scene, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. We’ve been investigating ever since that time,” says Healey.

Opelika Chief of police Shane Healey says the suspect left the scene before they arrived. Eight hours later they received another call shortly after 3am about another gunshot victim at south 4th street in Opelika… just 5 minutes from the shooting that took place Saturday.

“Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim in the roadway. He was subsequently transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and we continue to investigate that as well.”

Police say if you have any information regarding either shooting, you can contact the Opelika police department.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

