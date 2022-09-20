187th Logistics Readiness Squadron breaks ground on new base supply complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction is underway on a new, multimillion-dollar facility at Dannelly Field. This is part of the preparation for the F-35 project coming to Montgomery.

The 187th Fighter Wing’s 187th Logistics Readiness Squadron held a groundbreaking Tuesday for a new $21 million supply complex.

“Thank you to our LRS airmen. Thanks for your resilience, you’ve been in a building that probably should have been torn down 20 years ago. And we thank you for your patience. We thank you for your sacrifice and your service. Because today, we’re gonna break ground on something that’s going to be amazing. You guys are about to get the Taj Mahal. And it’s going to be the crown of this base,” said Col Brian Vaughn commander, 187th Fighter Wing.

The new 37,000-square-foot base supply complex will be a world-class facility that airmen with the 187th Logistics Readiness Squadron will call home.

“As significant as this project is it’s about so much more than dirt, steel, concrete and brick. This day is about our LRS airmen who tirelessly and unselfishly support our red tail mission,” said Lt. Col Paul Griggs Commander, 187th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “When we move people, cargo material and jets, our LRS team, gets them out the door, so the Red Tails can place bombs on target. So LRS Red Tails, we enable the fight.”

This is the first of two groundbreakings for the month of September. In total, Dannelly Field will complete approximately $110 million in facilities to prepare for the F-35.

“I’m excited for not only the airmen currently serving but all those who will follow in their footsteps and call this new supply warehouse home,” said Col. Thomas Abell Commander, 187th Mission Support.

That project is expected to be completed Spring 2024.

The fighter jets are not expected to begin arriving in Montgomery until December of next year. Pilots responsible for flying the F-35′s have already been selected.

The 187th Fighter Wing is just one of two bases in the country to be selected as an Air National Guard F-35 location. Also selected as Truax Field in Wisconsin.

