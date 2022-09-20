Advertise
Driver dies after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker

A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DELCO, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A driver in North Carolina died Monday morning after crashing into the back of a gasoline tanker on the highway.

According to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue officials, the tanker was stopped at a light when the driver of an SUV slammed into it at a high speed.

The driver, not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the driver of the tanker was not hurt in the crash. There were no reported gas leaks, but there was some damage to the back of the tanker.

North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama...
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
Authorities say a gunman shot three people, including two first responders, at the Tri-State...
Susan Kamuda shares her feeligns after a jury reached a verdict Monday against Sterigenics.
