Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

FAA: United Airlines grounds 25 planes after missed inspections

FILE – This image shows the logo for United Airlines. The FAA said United grounded 25 jets...
FILE – This image shows the logo for United Airlines. The FAA said United grounded 25 jets after discovering it had failed to inspect slats on the wing edges that are used during takeoffs and landings.(Credit: United Airlines)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines canceled about 18 flights this week when it realized that some of its Boeing 777-200 planes had not undergone required inspections of the front edges of the wings.

The airline canceled flights Monday night and Tuesday morning, and said it’s trying to rebook stranded passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United grounded 25 of the jets after discovering it had failed to inspect slats on the wing edges that are used during takeoffs and landings.

The FAA said United reported the issue, and the FAA is reviewing circumstances that led to the missed inspections.

United said late Tuesday afternoon that it had inspected 10 of the planes and was working with the FAA to return the others to flying in the next two weeks without causing additional flight cancellations.

The matter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

United’s Boeing 777-200s had been grounded until earlier this year by the failure of a Pratt & Whitney engine on one that caused parts of the housing to fall on the Denver area.

The planes seat between 276 and 364 passengers, according to United’s website, and are mostly used on long international flights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile...
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvements project at the...
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama...
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

FILE - A lawyer for E. Jean Carroll notified a federal judge of her intent to sue in a letter...
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY ‘survivors’ law
Hot car death investigation.
Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway
The 187th Fighter Wing’s 187th Logistics Readiness Squadron held a groundbreaking Tuesday for a...
187th Logistics Readiness Squadron breaks ground on new base supply complex
September 20, 2020 is National Voter Registration Day.
Voter registration efforts happen across Alabama